Kids who participate in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program not only received a free coat for the winter, but they also got a Christmas present and the opportunity to meet Santa himself.

WILKES-BARRE — Christmas cheer filled the St. Aloysius Cafeteria on Sunday as the Back Mountain Police Association, in partnership Big Brothers Big Sisters, hosted its 14th annual Christmas party and coat drive to benefit families in need this holiday season.

Participants in the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program, including volunteers, children and their families, enjoyed a pizza party, along with homemade Christmas cookies and others snacks. Every child received a Christmas gift, a winter coat and accessories. They even had the chance to meet Santa Claus himself and pose for photos.

Mike Huntzinger, president of the Back Mountain Police Association, estimated that the organization collected 600 coats to give out this season. They previously gave out coats last week at the Dallas High School.

“We’re just trying to, I guess, make a connection to the children in our community who might otherwise see the police as a scary entity,” said Huntzinger.

The Back Mountain Police Association was originally formed in 1958 and is made up of police departments from the Back Mountain and West Side area including Plymouth, Kingston, Forty Fort and Harvey’s Lake.

Huntzinger said that about 50 to 60 kids attended the party and that providing kids with warm clothes is a top priority for the nonprofit this time of year.

“If we can make the holidays a little easier on some of these children, a little easier on their parents because economically, it’s a rough time for some people. If they don’t have to buy a jacket to keep their kid warm, they can maybe apply that towards the light bill or something,” he said.

CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Jennifer Gimble said that Sunday’s event wasn’t just about getting a winter coat, though.

“It’s a party,” Gimble said. “They really take care of our kids.”

Program Specialist Carletta Campbell said that her favorite part of attending the party every year is being able to connect with the kids and their families.

“It’s just a good thrill to make them excited about the program, talk to their parents about the program, and letting them know we are a supportive resource for them,” Campbell said.

Volunteers, who are paired with “littles” and take on the role of either a big brother or big sister, are not meant to replace a parent, but rather provide friendship and guidance and add to that child’s support system.

For more than 10 years Bruce Kerr, 71, of Dallas, has been one of those volunteers. Kerr is no stranger to charitable endeavors, he previously sat on the board of several nonprofits including the YMCA, but he eventually decided that he wanted to be more involved, personally.

“I wanted to be more hands on. Instead of guiding people, I wanted to do it,” Kerr explained.

Kerr has mentored the Keifer Neil, 18, for a decade and will be mentoring his younger brother, Beckam Neil, 13, once Neil ages out of the program.

“The more I saw him, the more I got to know his family and I’ve taken the whole family under my wing, basically,” Kerr said.

While Kerr said that there are some tedious tasks associated with being a big brother, like driving and various out of pocket expenses, he gets back five times what he puts in. It’s an experience he can’t put a price on, especially during the holidays.

“I like seeing all of these kids that perhaps don’t get much for Christmas. I want them to have a celebration like this,” said Kerr.

Beckham, who said that he was excited to hang out with Kerr as his official big brother, didn’t hesitate when asked what his favorite part of the party was.

“Definitely the cookies.”