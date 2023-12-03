🔊 Listen to this

OLD FORGE — A man from Hanover Township died from a gunshot wound sustained at an adult entertainment venue early Sunday morning.

State police at Dunmore stated Khayree Abdurruzzaq, 34, died in the emergency room at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.

Police in Old Forge responded to The Diamond Club on Keyser Avenue for a shooting at 3:29 a.m.

Abdurruzzaq was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his back.

State police say Abdurruzzaq was transported to Geisinger CMC where he was pronounced dead at 4:39 a.m.

The investigation is continuing, state police stated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call State Police at Dunmore at 570-963-3156.