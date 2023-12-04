Jennifer Travinski is facing trial on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, child endangerment and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

WILKES-BARRE — Selection of a jury is to resume Monday for the Luzerne County trial of Jennifer Travinski, 46, charged in the death of her 16-day-old daughter who prosecutors allege died from consuming breast milk contaminated with fentanyl.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre and county detectives charged Jennifer Travinski and her husband, Gary Edward Travinski, 41, of Larksville, in November 2022, after medical tests alleged their daughter, Arya, died from a fentanyl overdose. Arya died at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital on Nov. 28, 2021.

Gary Travinski entered a no contest plea to a child endangerment charge on Oct. 20. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15.

Jury selection for Jennifer Travinski’s trial before Judge David W. Lupas began Friday and continues Monday. Her trial is expected to begin once a jury is seated.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski are prosecuting.

Attorney Demetrius Fannick is representing Jennifer Travinski.

The jury is expected to hear evidence of Jennifer Travinski’s pregnancy as she was admitted to a medical center in Delaware in August 2021, due to drug withdrawal symptoms.

When Jennifer Travinski gave birth at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, she provided her medical history to include her last drug usage was in her teenage years, according to court records.