WILKES-BARRE — Legendary 18-Grammy Award winner Jimmy Sturr promises nothing bu fun at Saturday’s show at the Genetti Ballroom.

“Christmas is a special time for me and I wanted to return to the Wilkes-Barre area to celebrate the spirit of Christmas,” Sturr said. “The last time we did our Christmas Show was at the F.M. Kirby Center and we sold out.”

• Tickets are still available for the show, which runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Reserved table seating is $35 and there are tables of 10 available. Call the front desk of the Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel, 77 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre, at — 570-823-6152. Payment by cash and credit/debit card. General Admission tickets are open table seating for $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

General admission open seating tickets are available at Gallery of Sound — 570-829-3603 — cash only.

Ethnic food and drinks, including Boilo, will be available featuring food items such as pierogies, potato pancakes, halushki and oplatki.

”Dancing is so important to all our fans so, we wanted to do the Christmas Show in the Genetti Ballroom so everyone could enjoy dancing as well as the ‘Spirit of Christmas Show,’” Sturr said.

The last polka event at the Genetti Ballroom in April was the inaugural Pennsylvania Polkafest, which attracted more than 600 attendees.

“Jimmy Sturr’s Spirit of Christmas Show Polka Dance” will feature not one, but two legendary polka musicians. It is produced by Greco’s Rittenhouse Entertainment, Joe Nardone’s Magnus Concerts and Jim Della Croce’s Pathfinder Entertainment.

“We were able to get Joe Stanky and The Cadets to do a return performance,” Nardone said. “They have a huge following.”

Della Croce added, “This is music we all grew up to and celebrated.”

Greco, Nardone and Dell Croce said everyone should prepare to be enchanted by an evening filled with joy, music, and heartfelt camaraderie with the Jimmy Sturr Television Show stars, The Jimmy Sturr Christmas Choir & Dancers Matt & Elaine.

“Genetti’s has always been affiliated with polka bands and I remember the celebrations that included some of the biggest polka bands,” Greco said. “There is a large dance floor to enjoy the polka music and everyone comes to polka.”

Sturr, 82, who has lived in Florida, New York, all his life, said he has always had a special place in his heart for the Wilkes-Barre area and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I really love that area,” Sturr said. “I was a big fan of the Kryger Brothers and I’ve played the Kirby Center. We used to go to dinner at Ray Hottle’s )South Main Street) which was a great place with great food.”

Sturr’s 18 Grammy Awards makes him one of the top Grammy winners of all time.

“I can’t wait to get back to Wilkes-Barre,: he said. “The downtown is always decorated so nice for the holidays. We are all really glad to be coming back.”

Sturr said everyone will have a lot of fun at Saturday’s show. He said his 11-piece band will also feature five singers. And he said he loves having Joe Stanky & the Cadets also performing.

“I just love to be able to do this after all these years,” Sturr said.

The event will be live recorded by Service Electric Cable TV for rebroadcast at a later time on their cable network.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.