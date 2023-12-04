🔊 Listen to this

Fork Over Love has four meal distributions planned for December, as well as the return of the holiday “Whole Heart” campaign.

Upcoming Meal Distributions

• Wednesday, Dec. 6, 5 p.m.

Walk/Drive Up

Pittston Area High School, 5 Stout St., Yatesville

• Thursday, Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m.

Hazleton Integration Project

This is a walk-up event. Park in parking lot for assistance.

225 East 4th St., Hazleton, PA 18201

• Wednesday, Dec. 20, 5 p.m.

West Side Career & Technology Center

75 Evans St., Kingston

Walk/Drive Up

• Friday, Dec. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Youth Enrichment Project Resource Fair

Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center

36 South Washington S., Wilkes-Barre

Cold lunches for children and families attending the Resource Fair; first come, first served.

•

Whole Heart Campaign

Fork Over Love is also re-introducing the “Whole Heart” campaign for the holidays. You can’t underestimate the power of a hot meal delivered with love, especially during the holidays.

Donate between now and the end of the year and your name will be placed on a heart sticker on a meal for distribution to show just how much you care for your community.

During this season of giving each donation will nourish bellies and hearts alike.

Donate to the “Whole Heart” at — forkoverlove.org — or text FORK to 801801

Fork Over Love is a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for FREE.

Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants.

To find or offer help, visit — forkoverlove.org.