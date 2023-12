🔊 Listen to this

The County Controller Four perform an a cappella rendition of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. From left: James Morpeth, Joe Husty, Tom Roberts and Walter Griffith.

Members of the Wyoming Valley West Middle School Spartan Singers perform holiday favorites under the director of Scott Coates.

WILKES-BARRE — The official tree lighting ceremony of the Luzerne County Courthouse took place Monday night. County Manager Romilda Crocamo opened the lighting ceremony followed by musical performances by The County Controller Four and the Wyoming Valley West Middle School Spartan singers, and dancing performances by Tracey’s Academy of Dance.