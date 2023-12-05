🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A man has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing that took place in the city on Monday.

According to a statement posted on the Hazleton City Police Department Facebook page, Diego Taveras-Corona, 36, of Hazleton, was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Dixon. He was denied bail and is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Police say Taveras-Corona has been charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and simple assault.

According to the release, officers received a 911 call at 1:51 a.m. on Monday about a stabbing victim in the area of Grant Street and West 6th Street.

After conducting an investigation, police allege that Taveras-Corona entered the victim’s home through an unlocked door, where he physically assaulted the victim, stabbing them multiple times.

The injuries sustained by the victim were non-life threatening and they were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton.

Police say Taveras-Corona left the scene, but later returned and was taken into custody without incident.