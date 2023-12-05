🔊 Listen to this

DUNMORE — A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Luzerne County man outside Club VIP Diamond Club in Old Forge over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police at Dunmore reported Old Forge police responded to the adult entertainment venue on Keyser Avenue for a shooting at 3:29 a.m. Sunday when Khayree Abdurruzzaq, 34, was found outside with a gunshot wound to his back.

Abdurruzzaq was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 4:39 a.m., state police reported.

Abdurruzzaq’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering the cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call state police at Dunmore at 570-963-3156 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

In a statement on their Facebook page, The Diamond Club stated the shooting happened in front of Club VIP, which will be permanently closed.

State police at Dunmore say Abdurruzzaq is from Hanover Township but a 2022 arrest by state police at Wilkes-Barre on drug driving charges list his residence on Sobieski Street in Warrior Run, adjacent to Hanover Township.

Court records from Luzerne County say Abdurruzzaq was recently before President Judge Michael T. Vough on Nov. 10 related to his drug driving case.

A trial date on driving under the influence offenses was to start Feb. 9.

State police at Wilkes-Barre in court records say Abdurruzzaq was under the influence of marijuana when he was stopped driving a 2017 Ford Fusion on South Valley Parkway and near his residence on June 29, 2022.