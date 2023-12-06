🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In an unusually quiet work session, City Council had few questions regarding the sole item on the meeting’s agenda.

In place of Mayor George C. Brown, who was unable to attend Tuesday night’s meeting, City Administrator Charles McCormick presented a proposal for council to approve the sale of a lot on Charles Street to Richard Weidler.

According to McCormick, the small parcel of land adjoins the home of Weidler, who has been taking care of it for years.

“Simply put, Weidler would like to purchase it to incorporate into his lot,” McCormick said.

Councilman Tony Brooks questioned the size of the lot and, although he did not give specific measurements, McCormick says the lot is not large enough to be build-able.

“It’s one of those little slivers that’s still around from the flood — they’re various little pieces that lie around in South Wilkes-Barre and have been in the city for a long period of time,” McCormick said.

City Council Vice Chair Bill Barrett voiced his support of the property transfer, noting that such sales help revitalize empty spaces throughout the city.

“I think it’s great we’re doing this. I always like to see all the pieces of property that are nothing but a liability for us get new use, so this is wonderful,” Barrett said.

If approved by council during Thursday’s voting session, Weidler will purchase the lot for $250.

Council presentations proved to be equally as uneventful, with only Barrett bringing attention to a knocked down safety fence underneath the Cross Valley Expressway bridge on Scott Street.

“It’s totally flat and the concern always is that kids might try to climb up and get onto the expressway,” Barrett said.

Wilkes-Barre City Council will meet for a regular session on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the fourth floor of City Hall.