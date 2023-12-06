🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An exhausted Jennifer Travinski was interviewed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, criminal investigator Trooper Caroline Rayeski and Luzerne County Det. Charles Balogh on Nov. 28, 2021, just hours after her 16-day-old daughter, Ayra, died.

An audio version of the more than two hour interview was played to the Luzerne County jury Wednesday, the third day of Jennifer Travinski’s trial before Judge David W. Lupas on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault and child endangerment.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski are relying on Jennifer Travinski’s alleged reckless drug use caused the death of her baby, 16 days after birth.

Rayeski testified she was assigned to investigate the suspicious baby death of Ayra, found unresponsive inside the Highmark Drive, Larksville, home where Jennifer Travinski lived with her husband, Gary Edward Travinski, on Nov. 27, 2021.

Ayra was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and transported by vehicle to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest in Lehigh County where she died. Weather prevented Ayra from being flown by helicopter.

Lehigh Valley Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, who testified earlier Wednesday, said the infant died from adverse effects of fentanyl exposure complicating acute pneumonia. Buglio listed the infant’s manner of death as an accident with a footnote listing, “ingested illicit drugs.”

When Ayra was initially taken to Geisinger in Plains Township and transported by vehicle to the hospital in Lehigh County during the early morning hours on Nov. 28, 2021, Jennifer Travinski and her husband followed.

After Ayra passed, Jennifer and her husband were advised to stop at the State Police barracks at Wilkes-Barre in Hanover Township to be questioned before returning to their Larksville home.

Jennifer Travinski and her husband were interviewed separately.

Rayeski asked a series of multitude questions about Jennifer Travinski’s pregnancy, Ayra’s birth and the baby’s feeding habits. Ayra was born at 17 inches long and weighed 5 pounds, one ounce.

Jennifer Travinski said Ayra was placed on a feeding schedule every two hours with a mixture of breast milk and formula.

Rayeski continued to ask questions about Ayra health including the interior of the house.

During the interview, Jennifer Travinski politely answered questions, cried a little and said she was “exhausted” several times.

Two questions Rayeski asked were about “illicit drug use” by Jennifer Travinski and Gary Travinski.

Jennifer Travinski, 46, replied she last used marijuana when she was 18, and Gary Travinski did not use any illicit drugs.

Ross and Levandoski played the recording of the interview in an attempt to show Jennifer Travinski was deceptive and provided false information.

On the first day of trial on Monday, Jennifer Travinski’s daughter, Abigail Pero, said she had to take her mother to a hospital while on vacation in Delaware in August 2021. At the time, Jennifer Travinski was 23 weeks pregnant.

A physician’s assistant at the Delaware hospital said Jennifer Travinski’s urine test showed levels of heroin.

State Police Trooper Peter Smith, a member of the Troop P Forensic Services Unit, testified Tuesday that he found hundreds of empty packets used to store heroin and fentanyl inside the Larksville home, including packets mixed with soiled diapers in a diaper genie and a trash bag.

One of four bottles filled with breast milk taken from a refrigerator contained trace amounts of fentanyl, Ross told the jury.

Jennifer Travinski’s attorney, Demetrius Fannick, said the trace amount was a “nanogram,” that he explained is one-billionth of a gram.

If the jury listened carefully to the audio interview, Jennifer Travinski often spoke in the present tense of Ayra when she responded to questions from Rayeski and Balogh.

At one point when discussing Ayra’s diaper rash, Rayeski commented about being an “overprotective mother.”

“Which I am, was, am,” Jennifer Travinski was heard in the recording.

It was not clear if the jury will hear the audio recording of Gary Travinski’s interview.

Gary Travinski entered a no contest plea to a child endangerment charge on Oct. 20. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15.

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.