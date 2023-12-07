🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — Police are seeking information regarding an investigation into an assault that took place in the borough Wednesday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police were dispatched around noon to the 1300 block of Main Street, near the border of Moosic, where Duryea Police Chief Nicholas Lohman met with the victim, his son and granddaughter.

At the time of the incident, all parties reported that they were in front of their garage attempting to jump start a battery on the granddaughter’s vehicle. They had just closed the hoods on the vehicles when they reportedly heard yelling and screaming.

Police say the group observed that an unknown black male, wearing a gray hoodie, had come onto the property, where he began punching the victim in the head and knocked him to the ground.

Police say the victim’s son stepped in and started yelling at the suspect, who then took off from the scene onto Main Street, heading towards Moosic.

The victim had a minor injury to his head and hand but refused medical attention, the post read.

The witnesses and the victim reported that they couldn’t understand what the suspect was saying and they had no idea who he was.

Police conducted a search of the area, but could not locate the suspect.

Officers from Moosic and Avoca Police Department were requested to assist.

The post described the suspect as a black male with a larger build and some facial hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie at the time and is possibly in his 30s. He was last seen around 12:35 p.m.

Police are asking the public to check their security cameras to see if they captured anything that may be useful to their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Duryea Police Department on Facebook or by calling 570-457-1721, ext 1.