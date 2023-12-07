🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — PennDOT says that work to correct “unexpected roadway drainage” is being performed on Route 309 for the next few weeks.

Elizabeth Fabri, PennDOT’s Safety Press Officer, said the work is being done by Fabcor, Inc., at a cost of $148,614.

The work is being done to correct a problem that arose a year ago at the same spot. PennDOT attempted to fix a problem that was causing icy conditions for motorists traveling on Route 309 to and from Mountain Top.

PennDOT said an issue caused water to seep onto the roadway, creating icy hazardous conditions.

PennDOT cautioned drivers to take precautions coming down Route 309 from Mountain Top because one lane is closed to allow crews to make the necessary repairs.

Last year, PennDOT said repairs were done on pavement drains below the road surface.

PennDOT advises that when encountering a work zone, motorists should drive the posted speed limit, turn on headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

