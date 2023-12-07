🔊 Listen to this

Polka Bandski played holiday tunes on Public Square on Wednesday to benefit Toys for Tots.

WILKES-BARRE — Well, it looks like it’s Christmastime in the city.

With Public Square all lit up and adorned with decorations, another sign of the holidays being here is the annual appearance of Polka Bandski playing festive songs.

On Wednesday, the group braved cold temperatures and the occasional snowflakes to play popular Christmas carols for downtown workers and shoppers.

Polka Bandski members Dan Van Why (tuba), Kevin Holbert and Mark Jennings (trumpet), and Nicky Hernandez (soprano saxophone) set up in front of Circles on the Square around 11 a.m. and started playing.

“We do this every year for Toys for Tots,” Van Why said. “We’ve been doing this for 20 years. It’s cold, but it’s fun.”

For the next few weeks, passersby can enjoy the music and drop a donation in a hat that all goes to the Toys for Tots program.

The group will be playing to raise money for the Marine Toys for Tots Program that collects new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

Polka Bandski is a perennial favorite at the Kielbasa Festival in Plymouth.

Wilkes-Barre City to host ‘Santa on the Square’ event

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown invites residents and visitors to the city’s “Santa on the Square” event on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Public Square.

The event includes visits with Santa (bring your own phone or camera for photos), DJ Donnie Evans’ new Selfie Robot “Ellie,” live music from Polka Bandski and Strolling Christmas Carolers, and meet and greets with the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department and Police Department.

The city will provide free ice skates for use on the Ice-Skating Rink on Public Square during the event and until 4 p.m.

Ice skates for the ice rink on Public Square will be available free of charge, in exchange for state-issued drivers licenses or identification cards, which will be returned upon skate return. Skaters are also welcome to wear their own skates.

Ice skaters under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.

The city will provide free ice skates for use at the rink on Public Square in December, as follows. The schedule is weather-permitting.

• Friday, Dec. 8, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 9, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 10, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 15, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 16, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 17, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 22, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 23, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 29, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 30, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

The ice-skating rink will also be open to the public during normal park hours from dawn to dusk when skaters are welcome to wear their own skates.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.