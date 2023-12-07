🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — Police in Duryea are searching for a man they say assaulted an elderly man in a driveway of a private residence in the 1300 block of Main Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man was accompanied by his son and granddaughter jump starting a vehicle in the driveway when a man, described as a black male, large build, possibly in his 30s, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, began yelling just after 12:30 p.m.

The unknown suspect walked down the driveway and punched the elderly man several times until the victim’s son intervened, police said.

Police said the victim and his family do not know the unknown suspect or reason why he would assault the victim.

The unknown suspect fled the scene and was last seen walking on Main Street toward Moosic Borough, and possibly onto Willow Street.

Police in Moosic and Avoca assisted at the scene.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and hand, police said.

Anyone with information about the assault or those in the area with surveillance cameras is asked to call Duryea police at 570-457-1721 ext. 1.