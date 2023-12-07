🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Kathy Lloyd, associate vice president of regional operations and ConvenientCare at Geisinger, on Thursday said the staff at ConvenientCare Nanticoke offers patients in Luzerne County another option for walk-in care when they need it most.

“This clinic brings more urgent care services closer to home for county residents,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said expanding services to better care for the region, Geisinger has opened ConvenientCare Nanticoke at 128 East Main St., offering walk-in care for patients and members in Luzerne County.

Lloyd said ConvenientCare provides urgent care services, including physicals, immunizations and treatment for common illnesses.

“It’s the best place to go for minor health issues that can be resolved in a single visit, including cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, urinary infections, tick removal, sprains, strains and minor cuts,” Lloyd said. “No appointments are necessary, and care is available to anyone 12 months and older.”

ConvenientCare Nanticoke is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ins are accepted until 7:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 5:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Call ConvenientCare Nanticoke at — 570-258-1810. Check wait times or use online check-in to hold your place in line by visiting — geisinger.org/urgent.

