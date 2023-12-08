🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — Crestwood School Board began its annual re-organization meeting by swearing in three newcomers, and ended it accepting the resignation of 10-year member Randy Swank.

Newcomers John Peter Webby II, Denise Chaytor-Zugarek and Craig Champi were sworn in along with incumbents Lauren McCurdy and Anna Bibla at the start of the meeting. Marla Campbell was unanimously chosen as temporary president and oversaw the election of John Macri to another year as president. Barry Boone was made vice-president.

The board appointed Chaytor-Zugarek to a one-year seat as district representative on the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center Joint Operating Committee, and McCurdy to a three-year seat.

Macri then asked for a motion to add an item to the agenda, accepting the resignation of Swank. Solicitor Jack Dean noted the item had to be added because the resignation was received “within the last 24 hours,” too late to be on the agenda posted on line by law at least 24 hours before the meeting. The board unanimously accepted the resignation.

Swank’s term runs through 2025. Under state law, the board gets first crack at filling the seat. If they fail to reach an agreement within 30 days, the decision will go to a Luzerne County judge.

Prospective candidates can submit a letter of interest by Monday, Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. Letters can be brought to the district office in person, or emailed to dean at [email protected].

Macri concluded by announcing a special board meeting for Dec. 14 at 5:45 p.m.

