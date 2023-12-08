🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE — When Brian Orbin saw a procession of cars and fire trucks with blaring sirens and swirling lights coming down his driveway Thursday night, he had no idea that he was about to become the latest honoree of a growing area tradition.

The Golden Throne Award, created in 2018 by Ned Palka, Brian Smigielski, Michael Gaus and George Kline, is given out every year around Christmastime to a resident of the Lake-Lehman School District who demonstrates hard work and dedication to the community.

Orbin, 25, now joins a growing list of past honorees that include: Rob Wilson, Pete Egbert, Rich and Charlotte Williams, Jeff and Melissa Swire and Judy Denmon.

Better known as the “Clown Kid” for the rainbow-colored wig and tie-dye T-shirt he wears while biking around Harveys Lake, Orbin is always, as Palka put it, out in the community “spreading good vibes and making people smile.”

This past summer, Orbin hosted a bike race at Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake that ended up raising $4,000 for Alzheimer’s research, a cause close to his heart because his grandfather passed away from complications of the disease in 2020.

Orbin, who works at WVIA as part of the production crew and in promotions at KRZ Radio, also started the annual Haunted Sunset Beach Walkthrough as well as the “Harveys Lake Record” Facebook page, which chronicles the history of Harveys Lake and gives news and updates on what’s happening now.

To celebrate 10 years of his “Clown Kid” persona, in 2024 Orbin said he plans to try and ride his bike all the way to New Jersey.

“I never expected it to really make this much of an impact,” said Orbin, standing next to the Golden Throne that will now sit in his front lawn until New Year’s. “I just wanted to make people smile.”

Dozens came out to present the award to Orbin, including past winners, now part of the Golden Throne committee, along with their families.

The festivities started around 6 p.m., when the Golden Throne Committee got together outside by a fire for some pizza and drinks before setting out on the 10 minute journey around the lake.

The annual honor — which started as an homage to Kingston’s similar Christmas “water heater” tradition — has grown immensely in the last four years. Palka said building relationships with each other has strengthened their community.

“Half the time is spent is spent actually talking about doing something for the Golden Throne and the other half is just hanging out,” Palka said.

Past winners Judy Denmon and Rob Wilson said the best part of annual tradition is being able to pass on that award to someone else.

“It’s a surprise when it shows up on your doorstep, but then you get involved and get excited about it,” said Wilson.

“Over the years, it’s been cool to start something new and learn where it came from and be able to give back to other people who are doing good things for the community,” said Pete Egbert, who had the distinction of being awarded the first very Golden Throne.

In addition to giving out the Golden Throne Award, the committee has also tried to give back to the community in monetary ways as well. This past year, they pulled together funds to give out a scholarship to a Lake-Lehman graduating senior and also sponsored a child for the Lake-Lehman Christmas program.

Staring up at the Golden Throne, which was decorated with a Christmas tree wrapped in golden lights, Orbin was stunned by the honor.

“Seeing everybody here, it really helps me realize that the dream I set out to do all those years ago is a reality.”