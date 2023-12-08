🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Technically, Greater Nanticoke Area School Board should have been swearing in four people who won in the November election during Thursday’s re-organization meeting: Incumbents Tony Prushinski and Mark Cardone, and newcomers Erika Jacobs and David Vnuk. Yet a fifth person joined them with right hand raised: Chet Beggs. Moments earlier the board had voted to appoint Beggs to fill the seat of Mark O’Connor, who resigned last month.

There was arguably some irony in the scene. Both in the primary and general elections the ballots prepared by the Luzerne County election bureau told voters to pick up to five candidates, yet only four seats were open. The county contends the error was caused by the district, which tells the county how many seats are open in each election. The mix up had no impact as only four people filed paperwork and got on the ballot, and no write-in candidates in the Primary nabbed enough votes to have any claim to being on the November ballot.

After the swearing in the board voted to give Tony Prushinski another year as president, and made Wendy Graves vice-president. Vito DeLuca was kept as solicitor for 2024 with a retainer of $29,000. After that meeting was adjourned, the board immediately started its regular monthly meeting.

The relatively light agenda included accepting the resignation of head football coach Ron Bruza Jr., who was thanked and praised by several board members, and voting to keep any 2023-24 tax increase at or below a state set limit.

The tax limit is known as the Act 1 Index and can vary year to year and among districts. This year’s index is higher than usual, with Greater Nanticoke’s set at 8.1% — compared to 6.2% last year and 5.1% the year before.

It’s important to stress — as did Prushinski and business consultant Tom Melone — that the vote does not mean taxes will go up. Both Melone and Superintendent Ron Grevera said they expect there will no tax increase or a minimal increase. Melone noted the district is in good financial shape, with a fund balance expected to be around $6.6 million when the latest audit is completed. He said that’s the highest its been since 2014-15, and that it has grown substantially from the $2.1 million the district had in 2020-21.

Districts that vote to stay within the limit earlier in the year have until the end of May to finish and approve a preliminary budget.Districts that want to exceed the index must either get voter approval through a Primary election referendum, or get approval from the state for a narrow list of reasons for such an exemption. If a district wants to exceed the limit, it must have a preliminary budget completed in February.

The board also:

• Voted to seek bids and quotes for replacement of a hot water storage tank in the Elementary and Educational Center.

• Approved the purchase of a plow for the Gator vehicle at a cost of $4,300 from C&S Auto and Truck Shop. the deal is through the state Co-stars program, which let’s districts purchase items at a prices already negotiated by the state.

• Approved an a agreement with Albert B. Melone Co. to continue serving as business consultant through Dec. 1, 2024 at a cost of $89,300.

• Appointed Angela Millikin as cleaner, Brandyn Burns as English Language Development department chair and Betsy Graham as lead cafeteria worker,

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish