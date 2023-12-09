🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — The first Thursday in December is a great evening in Plymouth every year.

That’s because the Rotary Club of Plymouth, Plymouth Alive, along with the Plymouth Fire Departments, bring Santa Claus to town at Mayor Burns Monument on Carolina Street.

Kids were given glow sticks, hot chocolate and treated to an evening of well wishes and good thoughts for the holiday season.

Rotary President Shelly Karavis commented, “Bringing Santa to town gives the kids the opportunity to see Santa and gives us all a chance to see the hard work that Plymouth has done on their lights.”

Plymouth boasts 21 new candy canes this year, along with a “Seasons Greetings” sign as you enter town.