🔊 Listen to this

Four-year-old Michael I. Augello II, sits with his parents Michael Augello and Christine Alaniz during the performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ at the West Pittston Library.

Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s Julia Godfrew, dances a solo from ‘The Nutcracker’ at the West Pittston Library.

Two-year-old Cora Kelley, center, stands up and close to Anna Malsky who was reading the book version of ‘The Nutcracker’ at the West Pittston Library on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Members of the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, left to right: Mckenna Granahan, Julia Godfrew, Lucy Lew, Jordan Medley, Sieraa Scott, Hallie Dixon, performed a few scenes from ‘The Nutcracker’ at the West Pittston Library on Thursday, Dec. 7.

WEST PITTSTON – Members of the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre performed a few scenes from ‘The Nutcracker’ at the West Pittston Library on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The children in attendance were treated to cookies, brownies and beverages.

Ally Malsky read ‘The Nutcracker’ book to the children, performers and parents.