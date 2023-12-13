Mother of Jesus is ‘patroness of the Americas’
If you Google the distance between Ketchum Street in Wilkes-Barre Township and St. Nicholas Church in downtown Wilkes-Barre, a computer will estimate you could drive the 1.8 miles in six minutes.
But for several hundred people late Tuesday afternoon, the ideal way to travel was on foot — walking or dancing, singing or playing a musical instrument, perhaps throwing rose petals in front of, or taking a turn to carry a statue of la Virgen de Guadalupe.
“You see the men carrying the statue,” procession participant Jesselis Engel of Wilkes-Barre said, looking up from her song sheet to point toward the volunteers who had shouldered the statue on a rose-covered platform called a carrosa. “They’re taking turns, and it is an honor.”
The procession was followed by a standing-room-only Mass hosted by the Parish of St. Nicholas and St. Mary in Wilkes-Barre, as worshippers celebrated the Feast Day of la Virgen de Guadalupe, who was declared “Patroness of the Americas” by Pope John Paul II in 1999.
The day is especially meaningful to Catholics of Mexican heritage, because the feast honors the belief that the mother of Jesus Christ appeared to a devout Aztec peasant, St. Juan Diego, in 16th century Mexico to request that a church be built on the site. The traditional story speaks of roses and an image of the lady that miraculously appeared on Juan Diego’s cloak, or tilma, withboth the flowers and the image helping to persuade the bishop in Mexico to grant the request.
Many participants in Tuesday’s procession wore shirts or vests or ponchos imprinted with the image of la Virgen de Guadalupe, who is recognizable by stars on her cloak and an angel under her feet.
Berenice Rodriguez of Wilkes-Barre and her 6-year-old son, Leonardo, were both wearing ponchos with the image as they took part in their first-ever procession.
Leonardo had spotted something about Our Lady of Guadalupe on TikTok and was curious, Rodriguez said, so she wanted him “to experience part of our culture” first-hand. As they walked along Nicholson Street in Wilkes-Barre Township, Rodriguez said she was glad they came. “Look at all the happiness it radiates.”
“My favorite part is the dancing. It’s a beautiful part of our culture,” said Karen Sosa, 15, who walked alongside her cousin, Mariely Sosa, 16.
One particularly active group of participants, wearing straw hats and continually dancing, paid tribute to folklore — re-enacting a legend about villagers who drove away the leopard that was threatening their village.
Another group dressed as Aztec warriors, with one member, Jesús Sanchez, blowing every now and then on a conch shell that he had fashioned into a musical instrument.
When the hundreds of people in the procession entered the church, they found at least as many people waiting there
Obispo Joseph Bambera — as the Roman Catholic Bishop of Scranton would be styled in Spanish — was the main celebrant of the Mass, where he got things started: “En el nombre del Padre del Hijo y del Espiritu Santo …”
Cantor Megan Wood sang the praises of la Virgen Maria in Spanish, leading the congregation in the refrain “Tu eres el orgulio de nuestra raza,” which translates to “You are the highest honor of our race.”
And Deacon Mike Golubiewski read the gospel story about Mary traveling in haste a un pueblo de las montañas de Judea, or to the hill country of Judea, to visit her cousin Elizabeth, when Mary was expecting Jesus, and Elizabeth was expecting John the Baptist.