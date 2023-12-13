Longtime borough administrator lauds decorated holiday appliance as ‘wonderful tradition’

KINGSTON — Paul Keating’s Christmas list probably didn’t include a hot water heater, but on Tuesday night that’s exactly what showed up in his front yard.

It wasn’t just any old hot water heater, though. Decorated with brightly colored lights and ornaments, the Kingston Holiday Water Heater has been an annual tradition in the community, passed around for nearly 40 years.

“This is probably the most prestigious thing that goes on here. I used to go to Hillside Dairy and the lady would say to me, ‘When’s the water heater going out?’” said Kingston Mayor Jeff Coslett, who received the award in 2011 and is now part of the group that gets together every holiday season to choose a new recipient.

It all started in 1984 when plumber John McGlynn replaced a water heater for the late Tom Lahart on Loveland Avenue, who did not pay the $5 fee to remove the old one. As a result, McGlynn left and Lahart took the water heated and dumped it in Duke Grimes’ driveway. Ultimately, Grimes said, he and Lahart decided the water heater would look good in McGlynn’s front yard on Christmas Eve.

It’s fitting, then, that the water heater has now returned to Loveland Avenue after all of these years.

The group spent a good portion of the night together eating, drinking, and voting for this year’s lucky winner before eventually delivering the water heater to Keating’s front lawn around 9 p.m.

Giving the heater to Keating seemed to be a no-brainer for the group. Out of the eight nominees, he was unanimously chosen due to his commitment and service to the borough.

“He deserves it,” said Rich Stefanides, who received the honor in 2013.

Keating, 52, who was honored last year for his 25 years of service as a borough administrator, said that receiving the hot water heater was a “great moment.”

“I’ve lived here for 20 years; I’ve worked in the town for 28 years. I’ve followed the history of this water heater. It’s a wonderful tradition and I’m really pleased to be a part of it,” he said.

Keating was joined in the front lawn by his wife, Jeanne, and their two children Jack, 16, and Nora, 14, as members crowded around and sang Christmas carols, officially welcoming their latest member to the club.

Keating will have to adhere to the rules, of course, which state that the recipient must keep the lights on throughout the holidays, until New Year’s Day.

He was definitely up for the challenge.

“I will do my duty and make sure that thing’s on a timer.”

Previous Recipients:

1984: John McGlynn

1985: Kevin Boylan

1986: Jim Clarke

1987: Charles Burns

1988: Gordon Dussinger

1989: Barry Blannet

1990: Paul Roberts

1991: Barney O’Donnell

1992: Terry McGinley

1993: Frank “Bunky” Sorochak

1994: Frank Hill

1995: Ned Delaney

1996: Dan Beky

1997: Nick Volpetti

1998: Tom O’Connor

1999: No recipient

2000: Al ‘Shorty’ Cuba

2001: Doug Rush

2002: Tom Leary

2003: Charlie Dugan

2004: Jack Coslett

2005: Stan Motyka

2006: Sterling Rush

2007: Bill Mericle

2008: John Sromovsky

2009: Tom Paratore

2010: Mike Connolly

2011: Jeff Coslett

2012: Gary Michak

2013: Rich Stefanides

2014: Betty Lahart

2015: Bob Guyette

2016: Maurice Grimes

2017: Richard Pries

2018: Anthony Dicton

2019: Corey Pries

2020: Dr. Fred Lombardo

2021: John Romanoski

2022: Chaz Balogh