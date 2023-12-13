🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Hanover Township who admitted to robbing a special needs person on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus was sentenced to one to two years in prison Wednesday.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough imposed the sentence upon Matthew E. Lange, 37, of Regal Street, on the robbery charge. Lange pleaded guilty to the offense June 12.

Police in Hanover Township charged Lange with forcefully removing an envelope containing cash from the victim’s pocket on April 29, 2022, according to court records.

Police in court records say surveillance footage showed Lange getting onto the transit bus and stared at the victim’s pockets. When the victim got up to exit the bus near Lee Park Towers on Lee Park Avenue, Lange got up behind the victim and removed the envelope, court records say.

The victim struggled with Lange who fled and removed his clothes that police recovered near a cemetery across the street from Lee Park Towers.

Lange provided a DNA sample when a search warrant was served on him.

Police stated DNA recovered from the clothing and a floss stick matched Lange, court records say.

Lange was granted 11 days of pre-sentencing credit for time served at the county correctional facility.

Vough ordered Lange to pay $207 in restitution to the victim and made him eligible for the prison’s work release program.