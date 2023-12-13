🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Plymouth accused of concealing a stolen firearm while Wilkes-Barre police investigated a vehicle crash was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Anthron Lapreece Green, 22, last known address as Willow Street, to two-to-four years in state prison on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and resisting arrest. Green pleaded guilty to the charges Oct. 16.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of illegally possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence against Green.

In an unrelated case, Lupas further sentenced Green to six months probation on a drug paraphernalia offense.

According to court records:

Wilkes-Barre police investigated a vehicle crash in the area of 663 N. Main St. on Jan. 31.

Green was spotted in the area and attempted to enter a residence that police knew he did not reside.

Police in court records say Green resisted arrest and attempted to run away but was apprehended.

During a pat down search, police recovered a Ruger .380-caliber firearm from Green. The firearm was reported stolen to the Dallas Township Police Department, court records say.

In the unrelated case, police responded to South Main Plaza on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, where Green was found sucking his thumb and acting erratically on Aug. 8.

Green admitted he swallowed a pill but did not know what he took.

Green was found in possession of suspected crack cocaine, court records say.