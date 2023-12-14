🔊 Listen to this

Over 20 boxes of wreaths sit inside the Hanover Green Cemetery, just waiting to be placed on the graves of veterans during Saturday’s Wreaths Across America ceremony.

HANOVER TWP. — Hundreds of wreaths made their way into Hanover Green Cemetery thanks to the help of a dozen volunteers on Wednesday night.

The effort was in preparation for this weekend’s Wreaths Across America ceremony set to take place inside the historic cemetery. Each December, volunteers throughout the nation lay wreaths at the graves of veterans in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad, the most notable being Arlington National Cemetery.

This year’s commemoration will begin at noon on Saturday at the cemetery. The public is welcome to attend.

Each year, the Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution brings the tradition to the Wyoming Valley to honor local veterans with the help of area volunteers.

“It’s very important to honor the veterans and we appreciate all the community’s support,” said chapter Regent Kathleen Smith, who serves as location coordinator for the ceremony.

For David Richards, who helped unload wreaths with the help of young men from DeMolay, a youth organization that promotes civic awareness, personal responsibility and life skills, it’s a mission worth braving the cold weather for.

“We found out that they needed help putting out wreaths and we knew we’d love to come out and help. We always want to help out the community, and this is a wonderful tribute,” Richards said.

The donated wreaths will be placed on the graves not only to honor the veterans, but to also remember them, says Jackie Keiser, president of the Hanover Green Cemetery Lot Owners Association.

“People will come and read their name and remember about their sacrifice and what they did for our country,” Keiser said.

“We like to honor our veterans, and this is our way of showing our respect and letting our veterans know that, even in death, someone is going to be reading their name and remembering them,” she added.