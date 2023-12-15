🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The family of a Wilkes-Barre Police Department sergeant who died during the COVID-19 pandemic have received a major financial gift thanks to the generosity of a national foundation.

Just a few days before Thanksgiving in 2021, Sgt. Christopher Mortensen, 45, was hospitalized with COVID-19. After a month-long stay, he passed away two days after Christmas, on Dec. 27, 2021.

He left behind his wife, Alicia Mortensen, and their son, Colin Mortensen.

This holiday season, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the Mortensen family’s mortgage on their home as part of its 2023 Season of Hope, the foundation’s annual commitment to ‘do good’ and honor the sacrifices of America’s heroes by delivering 40 mortgage-free homes to America’s heroes nationwide between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

The donation ensures Sgt. Mortensen’s family can stay in their Bear Creek Township home without the burden of a mortgage, said Alicia Mortensen.

“This has taken a big financial concern off my shoulders — having no mortgage to worry about is a true blessing to us. We are so grateful,” she said.

Mortensen was a longtime police officer, beginning his duties as a Wilkes-Barre Police Department officer in April of 2002, after earning a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology at King’s College and attending the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Training Center in Forty Fort.

In his subsequent 19 years of service, Mortensen served a number of roles in uniform, including patrol, K-9 handler, sergeant, platoon supervisor, records unit supervisor, taser instructor, active attack integrated response instructor and first aid/CPR instructor.

Mortensen was an active member of the Wyoming Valley FOP Lodge #36 in Hanover Twp., and also was a member and former CCD teacher at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Bear Creek.

His accolades and commitment to his community make him a great fit for the Tunnel to Towers program, says Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

“When the world was locked down, Sgt. Mortensen reported to work each day. We honor his service and sacrifice by protecting his family the way he spent nearly two decades protecting his community,” Siller said.

To learn more about the families benefiting from the 2023 Season of Hope and to join the mission to deliver homes to heroes and their families, visit T2T.org.