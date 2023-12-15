Event set for Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

POCONO MANOR — A public information session set for next week is designed to drum up support for the restoration of passenger rail service between New York City, the Poconos, and Scranton.

The event is set for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, 250 Kalahari Boulevard, Pocono Manor.

It was recently announced that the project has been accepted into the Corridor ID Program, and the Federal Railroad Administration will be providing $500,000 in funding, a major milestone toward connecting Scranton, the Poconos, and New York City through rail service.

“It means we now have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something transformational for our economy and quality of life,” U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, said.

Cartwright said the corridor will also attract more college students to NEPA, benefiting the universities and colleges and local commuters would also enjoy benefits to their overall quality of life.

Cartwright said an estimated 28,000 people from Northeast Pennsylvania work in the New York City metro area. They either drive into the city or take a bus — through traffic congestion and bad weather conditions.

At Tuesday’s event, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, joined by partners in the Pocono Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Scranton Chamber of

Commerce, NEPA Alliance, and Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, will bring together state and local experts to discuss next steps, gather feedback, and answer questions about the proposed rail line, which would potentially include stops in East Stroudsburg, Mount Pocono, and Scranton.

Advance registration is required, and can be done by visiting PoconoMountains.com/Rail.