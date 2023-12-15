🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township are investigating an armed robbery at the Sunoco Food Express on Sans Souci Parkway that occurred Thursday night.

Police responded to the business near Dundee Road and the South Cross Valley Expressway at about 7:35 p.m. when a man brandished a firearm and demanded money from a store clerk.

The unknown suspect fled the store with cash, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.