WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Surveillance cameras recorded two men wearing dark clothing and concealing their faces burglarize the Tobacco King store on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard early Thursday morning.
Police said the two men used a hammer or an axe to smash a window at about 1 a.m.
Once inside, the suspects stole vapes and cartridges valued at $800, police said.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-606-4791 or text 570-760-0215.