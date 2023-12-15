🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Surveillance cameras recorded two men wearing dark clothing and concealing their faces burglarize the Tobacco King store on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard early Thursday morning.

Police said the two men used a hammer or an axe to smash a window at about 1 a.m.

Once inside, the suspects stole vapes and cartridges valued at $800, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-606-4791 or text 570-760-0215.