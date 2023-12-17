🔊 Listen to this

Before Santa arrived at the CASA event held at Hillside Farms in Kingston Township the CASA kids worked on arts and crafts.

Before Santa arrived at Saturday’s CASA event held at Hillside Farms in Kingston Township the CASA kids were treated to pizza chips and cookies.

On Saturday, the Education Center at the Lands at Hillside Farms was transformed into a winter wonderland for a Christmas at the Farm celebration for the children served by CASA of Luzerne County.

Christmas magic in the form of special gifts and experiences have been made possible for the children at CASA of Luzerne County since 2021 thanks to Troop P of the Pennsylvania State Police led by Trooper Carl Puskar and the Shop with a Cop program. About 30 of the children served by CASA gathered with CASA staff, state and local police, CASA advocates and foster parents to receive gifts, enjoy pizza and snacks — including a hot chocolate and ice cream bar provided by the Lands at Hillside Farms — and make a special visit to the animals on the farm for Christmas.

CASA of Luzerne County is in need of volunteer advocates to serve as the voice of the over 500 children in the Luzerne County dependency court system. There are currently 20 children on the CASA waitlist.

You can call the CASA office at 570-855-2247 or visit luzernecasa.org to learn more about becoming a volunteer.