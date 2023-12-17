🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As we prepare for our holiday celebrations of family and friends, there are others I can’t stop thinking about.

Of course there are those fellow humans who are in need and we should help out where we can. But there is another group that also needs attention.

I refer to all those homeless animals that are awaiting adoption — dogs and cats especially. they are sitting in shelters everywhere, hoping that the next person through the door will choose them.

It is so sad to think that many of them won’t ever find their forever home. And they give their love unconditionally.

A few years ago, the SPCA offered a list of items in their mission regarding the prevention of cruelty to animals by providing:

• Shelter for unwanted, discarded, neglected and often abused animals.

• An adoption program to place these animals into caring, permanent homes.

• Humane education programs to enlighten the public about animal problems.

• Humane Law enforcement and prosecution programs to address animal cruelty.

Every year, National Pet Day is observed to celebrate the joy that pets bring into peoples’ lives and encourage people to help reduce the number of animals in shelters.

Organizers say bringing humans and animals together helps make the world a better place.

That is for sure.

A national survey conducted a couple of years ago by Onepoll.com, for leading online veterinary telehealth platform, Vetster.com, found:

• People are quitting their jobs to spend more time with their pets — over two-thirds of pet owners have searched for a more flexible job to devote more time to their fur pals.

• 71% have made a significant life change because of their pet.

• 48% of pet owners say pets improve productivity.

• 6 in 10 pet owners have left a job to seek a workplace that was more pet friendly.

• 7 in 10 pet owners are willing to take a pay cut in favor of a pet-friendly office.

• 46% believe their pets help them to break the ice and make new acquaintances.

• 39% believe their pets help them to avoid burnout.

This is why when you see those heart-wrenching ads on TV for SPCA and you see all those sad little furry faces in need of a loving home, please think about adopting one and make a difference in their lives and yours.

I know my cat, Lily, gave me so much over her 19-and-a-half years. She was the love of my life and I miss her every day since she crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

And that is the most difficult part of having a pet. You get so close that you are devastated when they leave this world.

It will be a long time before I will recover from that Saturday in April 2017 when I lost my Lily — my little girl who I sang to every day, held and petted and who I often confided in.

A little bit about Lily — she liked to sleep, having special spots on the couch, at the top of the stairs, in the hallway, on her big chair upstairs and next to her dad’s recliner. And Lily liked to look out the windows, often watching birds fly by.

As I wrote on the Facebook when she passed:

“In lieu of flowers, gifts of any kind or anything, Lily asks that all humans cherish your time with your pets and never waste a day with them.”

I learned so much from that little cat. Lily never ever complained about anything, and she always welcomed a scratch on her cheeks, a belly rub and even an occasional kiss.

Lily was named after her grandmother’s favorite flower — Lily of the Valley. She was all white with green eyes and a cute pink nose.

Yes, I miss her every day. I wish I could muster up the courage to adopt again. But I just can’t.

But you can and please do. There are so many furry friends out there waiting for you.

There are many animal rescue places that offer homes to stray cats and dogs, or abandoned pets — little animals that never asked for much, just a place to get food, shelter and some attention.

The bold reality is that there are far too many of these wayward animals to find homes for and they either spend their days in small cages waiting for a kind-hearted human to come along, or they disappear. I just can’t think about the euthanization of these little innocent animals, but it happens.

On behalf of the homeless animals, I ask you all to consider doing what you can to rescue at least one of them. Give them a home where they can enjoy their lives and feel the love of a human.

This can be an exciting time for you and your family, especially if you have children. The internet is filled with those short videos of kids and dogs and cats having fun. Smiles are everywhere.

That’s what pets do — they bring joy into a home and into our lives.

We all need more joy in our lives and so do those little furry friends.

Think about it. Visit a shelter. Maybe there is a special furry friend for you.

If I won the lottery, I would donate to all the shelters to make a better life for the animals until they are adopted.

But in the meantime, maybe we can help one furry friend at a time.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.