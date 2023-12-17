Shawnee Fort DAR hosts Wreaths Across America at Hanover Green Cemetery

Emily Walting, left, and Meredith Walting place a wreath on a grave in Hanover Green Cemetery during Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday.

State Rep. Alec Ryncavage speaks to the crowd of attendees who placed wreaths on veterans’ graves in the Hanover Green Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday.

HANOVER TWP. — Remember. Honor. Teach.

That’s the motto of Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization that, with the help of volunteers throughout the nation, lays wreaths at the graves of veterans in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

Each December, the tradition is continued during Wreaths Across America Day and, on Saturday, dozens of folks came out to support the mission at the Hanover Green Cemetery by placing over 100 wreaths on gravesites. It was organized by the Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

State Rep. Alec Ryncavage addressed the crowd before the wreaths were distributed, urging attendees to reflect on the true meaning behind the ceremony.

“Today we are not just one group of citizens that are gathered for a local memorial — we are a group of Americans who are here because we know that these heroes started out as just boys and girls and they gave us the gift of freedom and we know that that gift of freedom is sometimes at jeopardy,” Ryncavage said.

“You and I see every day that democracy is at risk, but just when you think that the times may be dark and that there may be no future of peace, we remember that there are men and women who have recognized that this country is worth fighting for,” he added.

For Donald Matisko and Margaret Davidson-Matisko, of Wilkes-Barre, the ceremony hit close to home.

“My dad was buried here — he was a World War II veteran and I will be placing a wreath on his grave, and that makes it even more important to me,” said Davidson-Matisko.

The pair came out to not only support their family and local veterans, but to also stand with veterans and their families throughout the nation. It’s important now — more than ever — to do so, Davidson-Matisko said.

“I think the ceremony was very emotional, especially with what’s going on in the world. People need to be reminded about the people who were willing to risk their lives, and a lot of them came back and didn’t have their lives like they were when they left, so we have to remember and honor them for their sacrifice,” she said.

Among the crowd gathered to place the wreaths were quite a few younger attendees, including 14-year-old Joseph T. Korus, who was joined by his father, Joseph J. Korus.

The pair also have veterans in their family, and Saturday’s event offered a way to reflect on their sacrifices.

“It’s good to recognize the people that served our country and what they did for us,” said the son. And Korus wasn’t alone in his thoughts, his father pointed out.

“The turnout was more than I expected and I’m glad to see it, especially with the countless number of younger people that are here,” Korus said.

“It’s just the good nature of being able to do this and for my son to realize that the freedoms that he has today are due to the people that died, and I’m just glad to see that he was willing to come out,” he added.

This year marks the fifth year the event was put on by the Shawnee Fort Chapter, but chapter Regent Kathleen Smith says this year will be the last so that the chapter can focus on living veterans.

However, she also told the Times Leader that other groups are looking at taking up the cause.

In February, the chapter is looking to host a veterans Bingo at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Wilkes-Barre.