From Left: Kevin O’Boyle, Chief Volunteer Officer Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA; Bill Joyce Jr. & Bill Joyce Sr., Leadership Award recipients; Judson Spencer; Jim Thomas, CEO Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA. Submitted Photo

From Left: Kevin O’Boyle, Chief Volunteer Officer Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA; Bill Joyce Jr. & Bill Joyce Sr., Leadership Award recipients; Judson Spencer; Jim Thomas, CEO Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.

Submitted Photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>From Left: Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, Layperson of the Year recipient; Jim Thomas, CEO Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

From Left: Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, Layperson of the Year recipient; Jim Thomas, CEO Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.

Submitted Photo
<p>From Left: Tim Evans, Colours Inc.; Janine Oliveri, George Brandt Community Service Award recipient, in memory of Jim & Ruth Oliveri.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

From Left: Tim Evans, Colours Inc.; Janine Oliveri, George Brandt Community Service Award recipient, in memory of Jim & Ruth Oliveri.

Submitted Photo
<p>From Left: Angelo DeCesaris, Fidelity Bank Corporate Award recipient; Kevin O’Boyle, Chief Volunteer Officer Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

From Left: Angelo DeCesaris, Fidelity Bank Corporate Award recipient; Kevin O’Boyle, Chief Volunteer Officer Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.

Submitted Photo

WILKES-BARRE — On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Greater Wyoming Valley Area (GWVA) YMCA presented its 2023 Leadership Awards at The Venue in Dupont.

The event featured outstanding staff, volunteers and community supporters who have helped to advance the YMCA’s mission through programs that focus on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

This year’s honorees included:

Corporate Leadership Award: Fidelity Bank

Frank M. Henry Layperson of the Year Award: Lindsay Griffin-Boylan

George Brandt Community Service Award, presented by Colours, Inc.: James & Ruth Oliveri

Robert K. Mericle Leadership Award: William Joyce Sr. & William Joyce Jr.

GWVA YMCA Employee of the Year: Trisch Madaya

As part of its mission to turn no one away for inability to pay, the GWVA YMCA provides financial aid scholarship opportunities for critical programs like child care, chronic disease prevention, safety around water and more.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area Y continues to expand services and now hosts six6 sites in Luzerne County thanks to the support from community partners.

To learn more about YMCA programs visit — wvymca.org.