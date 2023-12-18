🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Vickie Cajowski and Mary Maurer sat together at Monday’s Foster Grandparent Program appreciation luncheon at The Woodlands Inn & Resort, but really they were together with about 77 other volunteers who devote their time to helping children.

The Foster Grandparent Program of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties is part of Telespond Senior Services. It provides volunteer opportunities to low-income individuals, ages 55 and older, who give supportive one-on-one attention to children who are at-risk or have special needs.

Foster grandparents serve through local organizations, including Pre-K programs, Head Start programs, elementary schools, and other youth-based programming. Volunteers help children learn to read, provide one-on-one support, and guide children at critical times in their lives. They provide comfort and love, and help community youth achieve a brighter future.

The volunteers were treated to lunch at The Woodlands Inn & Resort. They were all dressed in holiday outfits with red and green the prevailing colors.

It was a celebration of the good work they have been doing in our community for years as volunteers in the Foster Grandparents program.

As two examples of what foster grandparents do, Cajowski and Maurer talked about their experiences in detail as they waited for the meals.

Cajowski, of Nanticoke, has been volunteering with the program for five years. Maurer has logged 10 years as a FGP volunteer.

Cajowski volunteers at Solomon Elementary Center in Plains Township, where her daughter teaches sixth grade. She said she works with students who speak little English.

“I don’t speak Spanish, but we manage to work together and we do what we can to help them understand. I just take my time and do my best to get the point across.”

Cajowski said the students refer to her as “Gram-teacher.”

“They appreciate what we do,” Cajowski said. “I love it. I love seeing the kids understand what we are doing and grasping it.”

Maurer works with first graders, helping them with reading and spelling.

“They really don’t get much help at home,” she said. “So they can use the extra help we provide.”

Cajowski and Maurer said FGP volunteers also help students with behavior issues and things like manners.

“Hopefully, we can get them prepared for the next level,” Maurer said.

Colleen Garrison, former director of the Foster Grandparents Program who now works at the Commission on Economic Opportunity, was the guest speaker.

“These volunteers give of their time every single day to help children,” Garrison said. “Their love for children unconditional. They are all selfless individuals.”

Amy Grevera, interim CEO of the program, said the volunteers are critical to the success of the program and the children served.

“We want to show our gratitude for what they all do,” Grevera said. “Telespond feels it is extremely important to recognize them for all they do.”

About Foster Grandparent Program

The Foster Grandparent Program of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties provides volunteer opportunities to low-income individuals, ages 55 and older, who give supportive one-on-one attention to children who are at-risk or have special needs. Foster grandparents serve through local organizations, including Pre-K programs, Head Start programs, elementary schools, and other youth-based programming.

Volunteers help children learn to read, provide one-on-one support, and guide children at critical times in their lives. They provide comfort and love, and help community youth achieve a brighter future.

In order to be eligible to become a Foster Grandparent, volunteers must: be willing to serve in Luzerne or Wyoming counties; be at least 55 years of age; have income that does not exceed 200% of the federal guidelines; commit to serve 5-40 hours per week; be willing to help, guide, and assist children; be able to pass required background checks, including fingerprinting.

Foster Grandparents provide:

Help with reading and other learning tasks.

One-on-one conversations and guidance.

Love and support at critical moments in a child’s life.

Foster grandparents work with children in the following Luzerne and Wyoming County facilities:

Child Development Council (CDC)

Crestwood School District

Greater Nanticoke Area School District

Hazleton Area School District

Lake Lehman Early Learning Center

Luzerne County Head Start

Northwest Area School District

Pittston Area School District

Wyoming Area School District

Wyoming Valley West School District

Wilkes Barre Area School District

For more information

Foster Grandparent Program of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties

Telespond Senior Services, Inc.

1200 Saginaw St., Scranton, PA 18505

570-961-1950, ext. 330

www.telespond.org

