UPS Store workers help customers while keeping season’s spirit alive

Gabe Dalessandro, manager at UPS Edwardsville store, says in addition to helping customers ship their holiday packages locally, nationally and across the world, he and his staff want to bring a bit of cheer to what tends to be a stressful season.

It is not uncommon to see Dalessandro break out in song as a Christmas favorite plays overhead or for customers to do a brief dance as they wait in line for their packages.

“Not all Santa’s helpers wear pointy shoes and red coats,” he said.

But staff at the store do wear holiday headwear, which brings color and fun to the customer experience.

Dalessandro, who has worked at the store for about 30 years, said business picks up for the holidays after Thanksgiving and continues until the first week of January, with an increase of about 30% of customers.

“Customers ship things like poppy seed and nut roll, we get pierogies and a lot of pizza,” he said. “Items that you can’t get outside the area.”

He sees some customers shipping early to make sure presents get to their destination on time and some waiting until the last minute and asking for help.

Dalessandro said that business has increased since the pandemic which transformed the world into a place where shipping things is more common.

The business is a drop off point for Amazon returns.

Not only does the business efficiently package and ship packages, it also supports customers, providing them with information and support.

The business saves addresses, provides packing supplies and offers printing services.

It’s a great addition to customer holiday traditions, keeping them in the spirit as they complete their. holiday gift giving and a joyful way to check off one more thing from a busy “to do” list.