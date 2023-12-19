🔊 Listen to this

A school bus from the Wilkes-Barre Area School District rear-ended another bus on Tuesday.

A worker from Ayers Towing cuts two school buses apart after a crash Tuesday.

PLAINS TWP. – Multiple students were transported to area hospitals after a crash involving two school buses on Route 315, according to officials at the scene.

A school bus from the Wilkes-Barre Area School District rear-ended another bus near the on ramp for the North Cross Valley Expressway. Crews from the Plains Township Fire Department and police responded to the crash.

As many as 25 students were transported to area hospitals.

Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s Bob makaravage, assistant to the Superintendent of Instruction, provided this statement (STA is the district transportation contractor):

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at approximately 11:20 a.m., two STA school buses were involved in a collision on Route 315 while transporting students from Wilkes-Barre Area CTC to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School. Emergency services were immediately contacted, and all necessary protocols were followed to ensure the safety and well-being of the students.

There were no serious injuries, and all students have been assessed by medical professionals as a precaution. Parents and guardians have been notified, and we are working closely with local authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly.

The safety of our students is our top priority, and we commend the quick response of our staff, emergency services, and the cooperation of everyone involved.