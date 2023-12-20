Legislative Roundup

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State Rep. Jim Haddock on Tuesday called on the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to reject the recently announced proposed settlement with PPL Electric Utilities over widespread consumer billing issues.

“Simply put, the proposed settlement suggested by the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement and PPL does not go far enough to remedy the financial hardship that was borne by so many Pennsylvanians,” said Haddock, D-Pittston Township. “It does not adequately address how many, if any, customers are being made whole by this proposal, and whether the customers who did the right thing and paid their overly high bill were given subsequent credits by PPL on their bills for overpaying.

Haddock said he believes the PUC Board of Commissioners should summarily reject the proposed settlement and send it back to allow for public input.

“The hardworking folks in my area of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, and all Pennsylvanians served by this utility deserve a more thorough resolution,” Haddock said. “Starting on Jan. 16 of this year, my district office was overwhelmed with phone calls from constituents regarding their unusually high PPL bills. Many stated it was an unexpected financial hardship, and they were not able to get through to PPL by phone to address their serious concerns. I personally reached out to PPL Customer Service through multiple avenues, and weeks went by before I even received a response as a state elected official.”

Haddock said during his investigation into the matter, he was assured several times that the PUC would hold public hearings where the ratepayers could express their concerns, and accountability would be ensured for the 860,000 bills that were affected.

Sen. Baker, Rep. Ryncavage announce $3.9 million for two local projects

Two state grants totaling $3.9 million were awarded to two local projects in Luzerne County, according to Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, and and Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth.

The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority (WVSA) is receiving $3.5 million of COVID-19 ARPA H2O PA funds to install three pump stations and associated force mains in Hanover Township.

The H2O PA program provides for single-year and multi-year grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects; the construction or renovation of flood control projects; and the repair or rehabilitation of high-hazard unsafe dams.

• Hanover Township is also receiving $421,934 in COVID-19 ARPA PA Small Water and Sewer funds for the rehabilitation of the Soloman Creek Sanitary Interceptor.

Legislators secure over $9M for H2O and small water & sewer programs

In a joint announcement, Sen. Marty Flynn, along with Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, Rep. Kyle Donahue, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, and Rep. Jim Haddock unveiled a significant achievement for the 22nd Senatorial District with the acquisition of more than $9 million in grants for the H2O Program and Small Water & Sewer Program.

This substantial funding injection will play a crucial role in addressing vital improvements related to H2O and Stormwater concerns in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

The grants come at a pivotal time, responding to the urgent need for enhanced stormwater management and infrastructure development following recent challenges faced by these districts.

Luzerne County grants H2O Program

• West Pittston Borough, Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project, $2.6 million.

Plains Township, Delaware Street and Hudson Garden Stormwater Improvements Project, $481,812.

Small Water & Sewer

• Laflin Borough, replacement of cross culverts on a busy intersection in Laflin Borough, $230,945.

• Pittston Township Sewer Authority, upgrades to the sanitary sewer system, $140,100.

• Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority, retrofit a stormwater basin near the Wyoming Valley Mall located in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County, $340,000.

• Pittston City, Willow Lane upgrades, installation of a new sanitary sewer on Willow Lane in Pittston City, $299,150.

• Wyoming Borough, Monument Avenue Sewer Enhancement Project, replace sewer lines along Monument Avenue located in Wyoming Borough, $418,477.

• Pittston Township, Parnell Street Stormwater Improvement Project, improvements to their stormwater system located on Parnell Street in Pittston Township, $384,336.

• Wilkes-Barre Township, Stormwater Repair and Improvement Project, addition of two stormwater inlets and the replacement of storm pipe in three affected locations in Wilkes-Barre Township, $208,207.

Rep. Watro announces $4.6M for water, sewer system upgrades

Rep. Dane Watro, R-Kline Township, announced the awarding of more than $4.6 million in state funding to municipal authorities in Luzerne and Schuylkill counties for critical water and sewer system improvement projects.

Three grants, totaling more than $3.47 million, were awarded to the Hazleton City Authority for upgrades to its water treatment plant, a pump station and distribution system.

The other grants are as follows:

• Greater Hazleton Joint Sewer Authority – $370,000 to replace old sewer lines in Hazleton.

• Kline Township Municipal Authority, $421,312 to replace 1,250 feet of a clean water line in McAdoo Borough.

• Ringtown Sewer Authority, $341,770 to help fund improvements to its wastewater treatment plant.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.