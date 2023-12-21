🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Further details have emerged following investigation into a head-on collision last weekend that injured two young children, one critically.

As previously stated by police, Bethany J. Mayewski, 28, of Wilkes-Barre, was traveling north in the 600 block of Carey Avenue near a Taco Bell restaurant on Sunday when she crossed over the double yellow line, striking another vehicle head-on.

Two juveniles, identified in court records as being 8- and 6-years-old, were injured in the crash and transported to local hospitals. The children were not secured in the proper restraint systems, police said.

Police received an update following the crash that the 8-year-old was in critical condition and had to be intubated at the hospital. The child was then flown a short time later to another hospital for emergency treatment.

Mayewski was arraigned before District Judge Joseph Carmody on felony charges of aggravated assault/driving under the influence, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, endangering the welfare of children; as well as charges of recklessly endangering another, DUI, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (DUI-related), driving an unregistered vehicle, operating without inspection, failure to keep right, and improper child restraint system.

The crash led to the closure of Carey Avenue between West End Road and West Division Street for over an hour.

According to the criminal complaint:

Around 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 17 police were called to 665 Carey Ave., where they observed Mayewski’s car facing Northbound in the Southbound Lane. Police said that Mayewski had crashed head-on into an SUV, with both vehicles sustaining severe damage.

When police arrived, medics with the Hanover Twp. EMS were tending to an 8-year-old child who was bleeding from the head and losing consciousness in the backseat of Mayewski’s car. Medics removed the child from the car soon after and they were transported to the hospital.

The other child who was in Mayewski’s car was also being treated by EMS for less severe injuries.

According to court records, Mayewski told police she was traveling Northbound on Carey Avenue when she swerved to avoid a pothole. Police said they checked the roadway and did not see any potholes or any other hazards which would cause her to swerve.

The affidavit stated that police asked Mayewski if she had been drinking. Mayewski responded that she had “two shots” and her last drink was “several hours ago,” but could not provide a specific time.

Police said they believed Mayewski to be under the influence of alcohol and noted that she was slurring her speech and had difficulty maintaining her balance. Mayewski consented to several field sobriety tests, during which police said she exhibited all indicators of impairment.

After failing to complete a breath test, Mayewski was transported to the hospital, where she consented to a blood test to evaluate her blood alcohol level.

A records check of her information showed Mayewski’s licensed was DUI suspended.

Mayewski was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional facility in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail.

A preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. Jan. 4 in Luzerne County Central Court.