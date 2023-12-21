🔊 Listen to this

Sen. Marty Flynn smiles as he looks out at 1,000 new bicycles that will be distributed to children in need in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties for Christmas.

Sen. Marty Flynn along with All About The Kids Bicycles Inc., are gearing up to spread joy and excitement among the young hearts of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties with a generous giveaway of 1,000 bikes to children in need.

This heartwarming initiative aims to brighten the holiday season.

“This is the 10th and biggest year so far for the initiative,” said Sen. Flynn, D-Scranton.

Flynn said the bike giveaway is exclusively available to elementary school children in the 2nd through 4th grades in both counties throughout Flynn’s 22nd Senatorial District.

Sen. Flynn, acknowledging the significance of promoting an active and healthy lifestyle, said he coordinated the initiative to offer children a way to achieve just that while bringing joy to their holiday season.

Sen. Flynn said he will directly be coordinating with local school districts and community centers to hand out the bikes over the next two weeks.

“Ten years ago, this started out as an effort to give out some toys and bikes to under-privileged children,” Flynn said. “It really caught on and it kept growing every year to now we are giving away 1,000 bikes.”

Sen. Flynn said a few of his friends decided to create a nonprofit — All About Kids Bicycles, Inc. — for projects like the bike giveaway. He said his friends, Sean Bingham, owner of Binger’s Maintenance, and the late Rev. Joe Sica, were instrumental in putting it all together.

“When you see the smiles on the kids’ faces, it’s all worthwhile,” Flynn said. “There’s nothing like getting a new bike for Christmas. The best part is getting the bikes to the kids and seeing how much they appreciate it.”

