WEST PITTSTON — A mother is being charged after police say a child was found alone inside a car at a Gerrity’s parking lot, our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News are reporting.

According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, on Wednesday around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to Gerrity’s Supermarket parking lot for a report of a child left unattended in the back seat of a car that was not running.

Police arrived on the scene and talked with a witness who said she was watching the car for 20 minutes and no adult returned. Officers saw a child, who appeared to be sleeping, sitting in a car seat. Police noted the hood of the car was cold to the touch causing them to believe some time had passed since the vehicle had been on.

Investigators stated they made attempts to wake up the child before they had to break the window to gain entry and remove the victim. The child slowly woke up but appeared “lethargic” officers said.

Detectives then entered Gerrity’s to look for the owner of the car, identified as Jocelyn Williams. Police say Williams was found holding a basket that was overflowing and a couple of loose items that did not fit. Officers believed Williams had been in the store for several minutes and was still shopping for additional items.

Williams was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person. She was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment and released on bail.