🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at the record low of 3.4% in November, according to records that date back to January 1976.

The U.S. unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point from October to 3.7%.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was one full percentage point below its November 2022 level of 4.4%, while the national rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for November 2023.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 17,000 over the month due to gains in both resident employment (+15,000) and unemployment (+2,000).

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 10,900 over the month to a record high of 6,178,700. This was the 34th increase in the past three years and the 10th month so far in 2023 to set a record high.

Jobs increased from October in five of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+9,800), which rose to a record high.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 125,800 with gains in 10 of the 11 super-sectors.

Education & health services (+56,900) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among super-sectors.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at — www.dli.pa.gov — or by following on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. November data are preliminary and subject to revision.

December 2023 labor force and non-farm jobs statistics will be released on Jan. 19, 2024.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.