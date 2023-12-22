🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday that Yerigardy Tejeda-Zoquier, age 23, of West Hazleton, was sentenced on Dec. 21, by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, to 70 months’ imprisonment on the charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Tejeda-Zoquier previously pleaded guilty and admitted to possessing between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of highly pure crystal methamphetamine for further distribution in the Luzerne County and Carbon County areas in 2021.

Investigators purchased crystal methamphetamine from Tejeda-Zoquier on multiple occasions between January and March 2021, in both Luzerne and Carbon Counties, and then seized additional crystal methamphetamine from two vehicles utilized by Tejeda-Zoquier.

The charges against the defendant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara prosecuted the case.

