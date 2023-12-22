🔊 Listen to this

LOS ANGELES — Authorities arrested Charlie Sheen’s neighbor after she allegedly broke into the actor’s Malibu home on Wednesday and assaulted him.

Deputies arrived at the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road around 1 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a call about a battery, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. When deputies arrived, they found that the “Two and a Half Men” actor was the victim of an alleged assault and break-in.

The department identified the woman as Electra Schrock and arrested her on suspicion of assaulting Sheen with a deadly weapon, as well as residential burglary. She was expected to be arraigned at the Van Nuys courthouse on Friday. Public records reviewed by The Times showed that she has also been a resident of Malibu with an apartment on the same street as Sheen. Authorities did not release a possible motive in the attack.

Earlier this year, Schrock also pleaded no contest to misdemeanor elder abuse. Representatives for Sheen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Fire and paramedics responded to Sheen’s home Wednesday afternoon, but no one was hospitalized, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Sheen himself has been the subject of several assault arrests, including an incident in 1996 when he was charged with attacking then-girlfriend Brittany Ashland at his home. Sheen pleaded no contest to the charges and was placed on two years’ probation.

On Christmas Day in 2009, he was arrested in Aspen, Colorado, after a domestic violence incident involving former wife Brooke Mueller. The next year, as a part of a plea deal, Sheen pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

And in 2015, Scottine Ross, Sheen’s ex-fiancee, sued the actor, alleging assault, battery, false imprisonment, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress for failing to disclose he was HIV-positive and placing her at risk. She accused the actor of abusing her physically and emotionally while he used drugs and alcohol, as well as negligently exposing her to HIV after he was infected. Presumably a settlement was reached, as Ross requested in 2018 that the case be dismissed.

Last year, Sheen settled a separate lawsuit for $120,000, in which another former girlfriend alleged that he had also lied to her about his HIV-positive status and exposed her to the virus.

When he was the highest-paid actor in TV, acting on the hit CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” Sheen struggled with substance abuse, which temporarily derailed his career after show co-creator Chuck Lorre fired him. Lawsuits, 100 episodes of “Anger Management,” an HIV-positive diagnosis and sobriety followed.

This past April, Sheen was reportedly cast in a new HBO show by Lorre. The new show would mark a reunion of the pair more than a decade after Sheen’s bitter departure from the sitcom.

After his firing in 2011, Sheen sued Lorre and Warner Bros. for wrongful termination and went on an improvised national tour he dubbed “My Violent Torpedo of Truth / Defeat Is Not an Option,” where he bragged about his drunken, party-filled lifestyle and occasionally mocked his old employer.

L.A. Times researcher Cary Schneider contributed to this report.