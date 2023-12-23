🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — AAA is projecting that more than 122,000 Wilkes-Barre area residents will travel over the year-end holidays — an increase of 2.6% over last year – representing the second highest travel volume for the holiday since 2001, behind only 2019.

AAA projects more than 8,600 Wilkes-Barre area residents — more than 7% of local travelers — will travel to their year-end holiday destination by air, an increase of nearly 4% over last year and the highest air travel volume on record for the year-end holidays.

Travelers should be aware that airports are expected to be the busiest they’ve ever been over the Christmas and New Year’s travel period.

AAA is projecting that nearly 110,000 Wilkes-Barre area residents — more than 90% of local travelers — will be hitting the road, up 2.2% over last year.

Gas prices have dropped to levels not seen in more than two years, a gift to those filling up for their holiday road trips.

Other modes of travel — cruise ships, busses, and trains — will see a more than 16% increase over last year as more than 3,500 Wilkes-Barre area residents utilize those modes of travel during the year-end holidays.

“Year-end holiday travel volume is expected to be the second highest since 2001, behind only 2019,” said Jana Tidwell, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Air travel volume is expected to be the highest on record and gas prices are the lowest they’ve been in more than two years — fueling a holiday travel season of ‘hustle and bustle’ that continues the strong demand for travel seen throughout 2023.”

Tidwell said as we embark on some of the busiest travel days of the year, on the roads and in the airports, AAA urges travelers to plan ahead and pack patience for a safe and stress-free travel experience.

AAA defines the year-end holiday travel period as the 10-day period from Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, to Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

AAA’s national travel projections

AAA expects nearly 104 million people will drive to their holiday destinations, an increase of 1.8% compared to 2022. This year’s projected number of drivers is the second highest on record after 2019, when 108 million drivers hit the road for the holidays.

AAA projects a record-high 7.5 million air travelers this holiday season, surpassing 2019’s record of 7.3 million passengers. Average ticket prices are slightly lower than last year.

The number of people traveling by other modes, like bus, train, and cruise, is projected to surpass 2019. AAA expects more than 4 million Americans will take alternative transportation over Christmas and New Year’s compared to 3.66 million in 2022 and 3.89 million in 2019.

Slow Down/Move Over

Drivers are reminded to always “Slow Down and Move Over” for AAA tow truck drivers, other emergency first responders and the motorists they are assisting on the side of the road.

Be Patient. The roads and airports will be busy so plan ahead.

Arrive at the airport early so you’ll have plenty of time to get through longer TSA lines and other travel checkpoints. For domestic travel, AAA suggests 2.5 hours ahead of departure time and 3 hours for international.

Consider booking a flight during non-peak travel periods to cut down on wait times.

Hit the road when there’s less traffic and allow for extra time when traveling to your destination.

‘Tis the Season for higher traffic levels on PA Turnpike

The PA Turnpike has planned for an influx of travelers who will be on the roadway over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel period.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission projects 5.2 million vehicles will be on our 564-miles of roadway between Friday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Jan. 1. The projection is about two percent higher than traffic volumes from the same period last year.

Daily traffic projections for the holiday period are as follows:

Friday, Dec. 22, 610,000

Saturday, Dec. 23, 450,000

Sunday, Dec. 24, 385,000

Monday, Dec. 25, 400,000

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 550,000

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 590,000

Thursday, Dec. 28, 580,000

Friday, Dec. 29, 600,000

Saturday, Dec. 30, 375,000

Sunday, Dec. 31, 325,000

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, 335,000

Total — 5.2 million

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.