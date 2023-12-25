🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Youth Enrichment Project is hosting a resource fair on Dec. 29 as an opportunity to provide fun and information to area children and their families.

The event will also include “Fork over Love,” which will be providing bagged lunches for families attending.

The Youth Enrichment Project or “YEP” began in 2021 through the efforts of Nathaniel and Kellyann Kenny and was originally geared at providing financial assistance for children who lacked funds to participate in extracurricular activities.

In addition, the siblings then began offering a free annual pool party which brings out children and families from all over the area out for an afternoon of fun and freebies.

Recently, the two were looking back at their own childhood when the week after Christmas often meant harried parents hoping to find things for their children to do.

As two of six children of a single mom, the two remember the week off as a time to enjoy Christmas presents and toys, but also a time of staving off boredom without the structure of school and friends at the ready.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges that families face during the Christmas break, as they no longer have the support of the school day and the resources children receive at school,” Nathaniel Kenny said.

“In an effort to alleviate some of these difficulties, we are offering the resource fair to provide children with essential items and create a positive and uplifting environment for them during this time.”

The event is to be held at the Catholic Youth Center and will include story time with local officials, a visit from Mayor George Brown, a community police officer and a member of the fire department.

Wilkes-Barre city Councilman Tony Brooks will be on hand reading his book “Get Set, Get Ready: A Tour of Wilkes-Barre with Tony and Debi.”

Swoyersville Mayor Chris Concert will also be reading a holiday favorite and giving away books as part of his “recycle and read” program. He has donated hundreds of hats and gloves to be provided to children as they prepare to go back to school for the winter semester.

In addition there will be timely giveaways, including school supplies, coloring books and other items.

Young attendees and their families will also get to enjoy healthy snacks and refreshments.

Mainly, the Kennys said, it will be a chance for families to spend some fun time out, to get to know local leadership and to get information about resources they may need in the upcoming year.

The organizers look forward to the growth of the organization and plans to add both extracurricular funding and community activities to next year’s schedule.

The Youth Enrichment project now has a board of directors which reflect a variety of skills and ideas and are an asset to the organization.

The Youth Enrichment Project Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the Catholic Youth Center.

Registration isn’t necessary but its organizers encourage families to access the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/youthenrichmentproject for information about the event and the organization, and to indicate that the family will be attending.