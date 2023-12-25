🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — One person is in custody following an armed standoff in the area of Oxford Street this morning.

Officers from several local departments and State Police were called to the scene, which has been cleared.

Hanover Township police released the following statement:

“The Hanover Township Police Department responded to a residence on Oxford St. for a report of a disturbance involving a male armed with a shotgun. Due to the nature of the call, the Ashley Borough Police Department, Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Nanticoke City Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police responded to assist.

“Officers were able to establish contact with the male, who was determined to be suffering a mental health crisis.

“A Luzerne County Detective responded to the scene to assist with negotiations. Police were eventually able to take the male into custody and transport him to a local hospital for treatment.

“At this time, there is no threat to the public. Oxford St. and the surrounding streets in Lee Park have been reopened.”