Area Christians remember Jesus’ birth, message in Christmas services

PLYMOUTH — Area Christians were striving this Christmas to put their problems aside and get a more spiritual perspective on their lives, in the midst of global and personal challenges.

At Faith Baptist Church in Plymouth, Pastor Bryan Dodson encouraged attendees of a Christmas Eve service to keep their eyes on Jesus and to rely on the Bible for direction.

When asked why the manger that greets parishioners as they make their way into the building, doesn’t hold a baby, Dodson said its because not only was Jesus born in a stable because there was no room for his family at the inn, he also went on to die on the cross and to rise from the dead. The story of Christmas, he said, is not only about birth, but death, resurrection and the opportunity to reconcile to a holy God because of Jesus.

Dodson said, because Christmas fell on a Monday, the church schedule was tweaked a bit to allow for time with family. Instead of a lunch following Christmas day’s morning service and a second service, the church held only a morning service and then encouraged people to go home and start their holiday celebration.

On Christmas day, however, church members came together for a shared potluck holiday meal, complete with turkey, stuffing, sides and desserts. Dodson and his wife Julie said they wanted to extend their family a bit this year and provide fellowship for those who might otherwise be alone, or who simply wanted to eat with their church family.

In the years following the start of the pandemic, the church has been committed to reaching out to members of the community, inviting others to bible study and offering to pray for needs.

At Restored Church in Wilkes-Barre, the church was full on Christmas Eve for a service, which included prayer, song, performance and candle.

Pastor Tim Walker said the story of Jesus isn’t just a fairytale or a feel-good story. Instead, he said it is one of redemption and life change. The Christmas story can impact people’s lives. Jesus, he said, came to bring people into relationship with God.

“So that, although there are times when we feel alone, we never have to be alone,” Walker said. “Because there is a God who cares about us enough to be with us.”