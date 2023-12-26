🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A man from Wilkes-Barre was arraigned on allegations he robbed the Grand Smoke Shop on Johnson Street early Sunday morning.

Marek Zdzislaw Wyszynski, 44, entered the business and told the clerk, “I’m robbing you,” and demanded something to smoke while threatening a clerk with a knife and a hammer, Wilkes-Barre Township police reported.

The robbery was reported just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

After the robbery, police said they received a report of a man acting disorderly at the McDonald’s restaurant on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, police reported.

After the disorderly complaint at the restaurant, police received another report of a man giving lewd hand gestures at passing motorists near the Big Cow on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard where Wyszynski was apprehended, police reported.

Police said Wyszynski matched the description of the suspect in the smoke shop robbery and the disorderly incident at the restaurant.

Wyszynski was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on charges of robbery and disorderly conduct. Wyszynski was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.