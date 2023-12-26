🔊 Listen to this

COURTDALE — The Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Courtdale late Monday night.

The shooting happened a home on South Memorial Highway just before 12 a.m. Tuesday.

A man was found with gunshot wounds that were described as non-life threatening, according to Trooper William Evans, Troop P Public Information Officer.

Evans stated the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

No charges have been filed.