NANTICOKE — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a city street Wednesday afternoon.

Nanticoke Police Chief Mike Roke said officers responded to a call around 3 p.m. from a man who claimed that his brother fell unconscious in the 500 block of East Main Street in Nanticoke.

While the incident is under investigation police do not believe it to be suspicious, and there is no threat to the general public, Roke added.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews confirmed only that her office had been contacted in connection with the case.